The 530 historical objects from the former Kingdom of Benin, of which 440 are bronzes, will be returned from next year, following an agreement between the German authorities and the museums meeting in the Benin Dialogue Group. This Nigerian heritage was expropriated by British soldiers in the late 19th century.

Germany takes an unprecedented step by becoming the first country to agree to return to Nigeria the 530 artifacts known as Benin bronzes, which were stolen by British forces in 1897 and later sold to European countries.

German Culture Minister Monika Grütters called the agreement a “historic milestone” in a statement released on Friday. The official was “happy and grateful” that the heads of German museums, regional ministers of culture and representatives of the Foreign Ministry have agreed “to develop a consensual position in Germany to achieve a common understanding with the Nigerian side.”

The aim of this treaty is to achieve “the greatest possible transparency and, above all, substantial refunds,” continued Grütters. “In this way we want to contribute to understanding and reconciliation with the descendants of the people who saw their cultural treasures plundered during the colonial era,” he added.

On the other hand, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that museum cooperation with Africa is an important part of his country’s political agenda.

In this sense, the authorities plan to publish a detailed list of all the Benin bronzes in the possession of German museums to later document them, present data on their origin and finally make the agreed return. For this reason, he stressed that this agreement represents a “turning point in the recognition of our colonial history.”

The importance of Benin bronzes

Benin bronzes make up one of the most important collections of African art. These objects include brass plaques, busts and sculptures from the 16th and 18th centuries, which decorated the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin, an area that comprised what is now southwestern Nigeria.

The pieces were created by the Edos peoples, an ethno-linguistic group belonging, for the most part, to East Africa.

Bronzes from Benin arrived in Germany after being looted by British soldiers during a military expedition in 1897. The United Kingdom also owns a significant number of the collection, as does the United States. The ethnographic museum of the Humboldt Forum in Germany has the most important collection of these objects after that of the British Museum in London.

Before defining restitution, Germany planned to exhibit these works at the reopening of the Humboldt Forum. However, under pressure from the Nigerian ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, and advanced negotiations, it will no longer be possible.