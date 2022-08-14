





BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany plans to give priority to transporting essential materials and equipment for energy production over the country’s rail networks if water levels in the River Rhine fall further and hamper river transport, a draft decree showed.

DB Netz, the rail network arm of rail operator Deutsche Bahn, has already revamped conditions of use to give preference to trains carrying mineral oil and coal products for generators as Germany grapples with an energy crisis.

“The objective is to ensure the continuous operation of power plants, refineries, electrical networks and other infrastructure relevant to the system,” said the draft, prepared by the Transport and Economy ministries, seen by Reuters.

The text also made reference to gas equipment and transformers for energy production and transmission, which would be prioritized over passenger services and other industrial requirements.

Germany’s government office needs to pass the interim legislation, which would be limited to six months, according to the draft.

Water levels on the Rhine are low due to exceptionally hot and dry weather, making it impossible for many ships to navigate this critical transport route at full load.

(By Andreas Rinke and Vera Eckert)







