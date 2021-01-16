The authorities of the federal state of Saxony in Germany are planning to open a prison for covid dissidents and quarantine violators. It will be created on the basis of the primary reception center for refugees, built in Dresden in 2017. Reported by Bild.

The building of the “covid prison” will be fenced and guarded by the police, as evidenced by the published photographs. The German Ministry of Social Protection confirmed plans to re-equip the center for refugees to the publication: “Currently, the reconstruction of the living quarters is underway,” the department said.

According to preliminary data, citizens who repeatedly violate the restrictions imposed due to coronavirus will be imprisoned. However, this will be a last resort after a warning, a fine and a court order. So far, no such cases have been recorded in Saxony, however, the authorities want to be prepared in advance for them in order to protect residents from the “uncontrollable behavior” of violators.

On January 5, the German authorities decided to extend the strict quarantine in the country until January 31. Chancellor Angela Merkel called on all residents of the country to reduce their social contacts to the “absolute minimum.” Previously, the regime of severe restrictive measures operated in Germany until January 10.