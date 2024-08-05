Handelsblatt: Germany to include road repairs in military spending due to NATO demand

Germany will include road repairs in the “military expenditure” item in order to meet the North Atlantic Alliance’s requirement for defense spending at 2 percent of GDP. This writes portal of the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The article notes that German authorities already include military pensions, for example, in defense spending in order to meet NATO criteria.

“In our view, costs for that part of the infrastructure that is needed for military purposes should also be included,” said a German government spokesman.

