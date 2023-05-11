The German government will allocate another billion euros for the maintenance of refugees in 2023

The German government will allocate an additional one billion euros to the regions for the maintenance of refugees this year. This is stated in the resolution following consultations on refugee issues between the federal government and the states, reports RIA News.

On this issue, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met on Wednesday with the heads of government of the federal states. The meeting lasted several hours. As Scholz noted at a press conference following the discussions, the debates were constructive and some agreements were reached.

The Chancellor noted that the goal of asylum and refugee policy should remain the achievement of a solidarity distribution system. “The federal government will continue to work within the European Union to ensure that a binding agreement on the admission of refugees between all member countries is reached,” the resolution specifies.

According to the German government, refugees are currently arriving in Germany not only from Ukraine, but also from other countries. In the first four months of this year, the number of asylum applications increased by 78.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Earlier, Ukrainian refugees complained about the aggressive behavior of the inhabitants of Saxony in eastern Germany. In turn, the coordinator for working with refugees from Ukraine, Soren Skaliks, said that many refugees who suffered from aggression were afraid to contact the police, because they feared that this would only aggravate the situation.