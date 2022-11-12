A 1994 treaty allows energy companies to sue governments for environmental policies that harm their investments. The pact is incompatible with the climate goals of the Paris Agreement. Germany will withdraw from a 1994 energy treaty widely criticized for protecting investments in fossil fuels and creating obstacles to environmental policies, a representative said on Friday (11/11) of the government in Berlin.

Franziska Brantner, parliamentary secretary of state at the German Ministry of Economy, said the decision to withdraw the country from the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) is part of the government’s commitment to “consistently align our energy policy.” trade with climate protection”.

The ECT, which has more than 50 signatories, including the European Union (EU), was created to ensure energy supply and offer protection to companies investing in the energy sector.

Initially, the pact focused on infrastructure investments in the former Soviet republics of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

A key element of the treaty allows energy companies to legally sue governments that adopt energy policies that harm their investments, which can result in billions in compensation to be paid by signatory nations.

Brantner, from Germany’s Green Party, said the move is also an important signal given by Berlin on the occasion of the 27th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27), taking place in Egypt.

With the decision, Europe’s largest economy joins France, the Netherlands, Spain and Poland, countries that have already withdrawn from the pact, considered incompatible with the climate goals established by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The German energy company RWE used the ECT to bring legal action against the Netherlands, alleging that the government failed to match deadlines and resources for the energy transition, which aims to replace coal power.

The case may have been decisive in the Dutch government’s decision to abandon the treaty.

“Obstacles to the energy transition”

In June, the EU reached an agreement – ​​which will take effect in December if there are no objections from the signatory countries – to reassess the ECT and limit legal action in cases that could jeopardize climate goals.

However, environmental groups criticize the gaps left in the updated agreement, which they say continue to jeopardize efforts to reduce global warming.

The leader of the Green Party in the Bundestag (German Parliament), Katharina Dröge, considered the decision as a milestone in the country’s environmental policy.

“No other international treaty or investment agreement in the world has generated more lawsuits by investors than the Energy Charter Treaty,” he pointed out.

“This pact is an obstacle to the energy transition and costs the state billions.”

rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)