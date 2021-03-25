Except for confusion, hardly any results: Now the countries are simply starting to fight corona without a Merkel summit. Berlin is planning a home office cracker, the Saarland a “model”.

The Corona summit on Monday ended in chaos – several federal states are now looking for a solution themselves.

Berlin wants to go ahead with a tough home office regulation, the Saarland start a model project.

Schools also remain an issue. And concepts from the municipalities are arousing ever greater desires.

Update from March 25, 2:50 p.m .: After the Corona summit, the federal states are now partly going their own way – at least in the case of Saarland, this is causing displeasure. “I have no understanding for that,” said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) on Thursday about the announced corona easing in Saarland (see first report). “Solidarity is not a one-way street.”

The state receives 80,000 additional vaccine doses because there is the South African corona mutation. In terms of the number of inhabitants, that is a large amount. “How should other countries explain to their citizens that they are not receiving any additional vaccine and cannot take these opening steps?”

Germany tired of the summit: Berlin wants new hard corona rule – and the Tübingen model becomes a hit

First report from March 25th, 1.30 p.m .: Berlin / Munich – The most recent Corona summit did not bring about much besides confusion – now the individual initiatives from the parties, parliaments and governments are overturning. Perhaps the most striking: Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder wants to thoroughly reform the summit.

But the very practical Corona rules are also in focus before the Easter weekend. Some federal states want to introduce stricter rules. In the course of the pandemic so far, the countries had tended to slow down the measures. In the meantime, more and more municipalities in Germany want to try out model projects – and so do an entire federal state. There was now also criticism of the “unimaginative” regulations * from the Prime Minister * side.

Merkel’s Corona summit disappointed: Berlin is planning tough home office rules – other countries also want to step up

The capital, among others, wants to crack down on it. In Berlin, the home office requirement that has long been demanded by parts of the opposition could become a reality. “We want to make a commitment when it comes to the home office,” said Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) in a government statement in the House of Representatives on Thursday. The previous appeals have not had the desired effect. Employers should also be required to offer their employees test offers.

“We have opportunities to intervene in the area of ​​economic life,” said Müller. He could not understand how a matter of course about alternating lessons for schoolchildren is discussed, and how little is talked about as a matter of course about requiring alternating shifts in the companies.

Other countries may also go beyond the summit rules. The Brandenburg state government, for example, wants to decide on possible stricter corona restrictions over Easter on Friday. Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) said in the state parliament on Wednesday that the withdrawal of the most recent easing “will not be sufficient for the coming weeks”. In Bremen, the so-called appointment shopping is suspended, the recently opened museums would have to close again, said state chief Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) on Thursday.

Corona in Germany: Schools continue to be in focus – Spahn’s ministry drafts travel rules

SPD parliamentary group vice Katja Mast has meanwhile called for daily corona tests for children and adults at schools and daycare centers in Germany. Schools and daycare centers would increasingly become hotspots if nothing was changed, said Mast on Thursday in the Bundestag. Daycare children would have to be tested mandatory. The goal now must be a more ambitious test strategy. “I want to have daily tests for children and adults at schools and day-care centers so that we can live up to our promise of“ schools and day-care centers first “”, said Mast. “Corona tests are a bridging technology until everyone is vaccinated.”

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt also called for improvements to the schools – but expressed less clear ideas. “After Easter we also need appropriate concepts in schools, they are not yet sufficient,” he explained. “It’s about the missing air filters, it’s about the tests that are not yet taking place. If you don’t want to close the schools, you have to protect them better. ”Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had previously spoken about the corona policy in the plenum.

But the federal government also wants to step up: For all travelers who want to travel to Germany by plane, a corona test should apply from Friday before departure. Those affected would have to present proof to the carrier “before departure abroad”, it says AFP on Thursday the draft for a corresponding ordinance from Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). However, the draft is still being coordinated by departments.

Corona lockdown: Saarland announces “model” relaxation – cities in the southwest want to emulate Tübingen

The hope of many cities and municipalities – and now also of an entire country – rests in the meantime on special paths that should grow from local practice. The Saarland wants to loosen the corona measures to a large extent in a model project after Easter: From April 6th – the Tuesday after Easter – cinemas, theaters, fitness studios and outdoor restaurants are to reopen. The prerequisite is a negative rapid test, which must not be older than 24 hours, said Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) on Thursday. Hans gave a swipe towards the summit results. “After a year of the corona pandemic, we have to think of more than just closing and restricting,” said the head of government.

In Baden-Württemberg, more and more cities are showing interest in adopting the so-called Tübingen model in corona lockdown, such as those dpa reported. Calw has also officially applied to the state as a Corona model commune, as has Neckarsulm, Singen, Böblingen and others. The municipalities refer to a resolution of the federal-state conference, according to which the states can open individual areas of public life under strict conditions as part of model projects. In Bavaria, Prime Minister Markus Söder * (CSU) has already made the model municipalities a top priority and announced the start of these projects in eight municipalities from April 12th.

After the Corona summit: The local politician’s idea becomes Schlager – Tübingen fears a rush and draws a positive balance

Tübingen itself fears a rush due to the special rule in force – and responded on Thursday. Anyone who does not live or work in the Tübingen district should only be allowed to take a quick test at three stations from Saturday, a city spokeswoman said on Thursday. In addition, the number of tests on Saturday for non-residents will be limited to 3,000. The model project is developing “positively”. Even 16 days after the reopening of the shops in Tübingen, the seven-day incidence in the city is 30.

Other European countries also have more creative ways in the Corona crisis. However, the situation in the states is completely different – and in some cases precarious.