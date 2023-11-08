Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/11/2023 – 21:24

After municipalities complain about overload, the government announces a “historic” agreement that provides for shorter deadlines for deportation and granting asylum, less money for asylum seekers and greater border control. The federal government of Germany and the governments of the 16 states of Germany country sealed an agreement to tighten refugee policy rules.

The agreement, presented by Chancellor Olaf Scholz this Tuesday (07/11) in what he defined as a “historic moment”, includes rules to speed up deportation and asylum granting processes, the restriction of social benefits to refugees and more federal resources for municipalities.

After the announcement of the changes, Finance Minister Christian Lindner declared that the new rules could generate savings of up to 1 billion euros (R$5.21 billion) for public coffers. For Lindner, in addition to relieving states and municipalities, the agreement “reduces the appeal of the German social state”.

Governor of Bavaria, conservative Markus Söder, from the CDU, praised the agreement, but said the measures were still insufficient. “We have to keep up the pressure to limit immigration,” he said.

Cards instead of cash

Today, adults living in shelters receive food and a maximum of 150 euros (R$782) per month to cover personal expenses, such as telephone, hygiene items and transportation. This “allowance” is provided for by law, and the country’s Supreme Court ruled that this amount cannot be arbitrarily reduced.

A working group will now study a solution to allocate these resources in card form from 2024 onwards.

Cards of this type are already in use in other countries, such as France. Instead of receiving money, refugees would receive a rechargeable card that they could use to, for example, pay for purchases in a market – like a type of meal voucher, where it is not possible to withdraw the amounts.

This, according to the creators of the agreement, would make it more difficult for asylum seekers to take the money and transfer it to their countries of origin.

Less money for asylum seekers

Today, anyone who files an asylum request receives assistance worth 410 euros per month (R$2,137), minus expenses for benefits such as food. After 18 months, this amount increases to 502 euros (R$2,617). With the new rule, this benefit increase will only be granted after 36 months.

Currently, foreigners seeking refuge in Germany are entitled to more generous benefits than in other European Union countries. Conservative politicians claim that this ends up attracting more refugees than the country can accommodate.

Border control

Border controls introduced in October on the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland will be maintained “for a long time”, according to Scholz.

Refugees who attempt to enter Germany from other European Union countries should be sent back to those countries if possible. The government plans to carry out controls before refugees reach the German border – this already happens in Poland.

The aim is to reduce the number of refugees arriving in Germany.

Tougher rules for deportation

At the moment, there are around 250,000 people living in Germany who have had their asylum applications rejected. Although authorities have difficulty finding some of these people, the vast majority – around 200,000 – cannot be repatriated because they either have serious health problems that cannot be treated in their country of origin, or their country of origin is a of war, or there is no country that wants to receive them.

To overcome the problem, the government wants to close more bilateral agreements with the countries of origin of these refugees, in order to facilitate their repatriation. In return, Germany would offer legal pathways for the migration of skilled workers in high demand.

Faster asylum granting processes

Asylum applications will be accelerated and will have a processing time limit of six months, including judicial appeals – today, they can take up to 18 months.

European Union countries have advocated that these processes take place outside the bloc – in Africa, for example. This option will be examined, but it is unclear whether it is viable from a legal and operational perspective.

More federal money for states and municipalities

Currently, states have to sit at the table with the federal government every year to negotiate who will cover what costs associated with welcoming refugees. Now, it has been agreed that the federal government will pay 7,500 euros (R$39,100) per refugee, per year.

With the values, the government calculates that states and municipalities will have a relief of 3.5 billion euros (R$18.5 billion) in their coffers.

So far this year, around 220,000 foreigners have applied for asylum in Germany. And among the 1 million refugees from the war in Ukraine, more and more of them are approaching the authorities for social housing.

Municipalities have been asking for support with the housing issue for a long time – from simplifying legal procedures to increasing social housing programs.

A study conducted in October with 600 of the 11 thousand German municipalities by the University of Hildesheim showed that although almost 60% said they could deal with the situation, which they considered “challenging”, the remaining 40% declared themselves to be “overloaded” or even “in emergency.”

The lack of roof space to house people is a factor, but there is also a lack of staff at the administrative level and social infrastructure, such as places in daycare centers and schools, language courses and counseling services for traumatized people.

