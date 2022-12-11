The Federal Minister of the Interior, the Social Democrat Nancy Faeser, announced this Sunday a tightening of the arms legislation in Germany and warned about the danger of the so-called ‘Reichsbürger’, after the dismantling of a group of activists who planned to storm Parliament and take as hostages to members of the Government and deputies. “We are not dealing with brainless madmen, but with terrorist suspects, who are all in pretrial detention,” Faeser told the Sunday ‘Bild am Sonntag’, referring to the 25 detainees in Wednesday’s big raid. Some 3,000 agents carried out more than 130 searches in eleven federal states, as well as in Austria and Italy, and arrested the members of the hard core of the conspiracy to end democracy and the rule of law. It was the largest anti-terrorist operation in the country for decades.

The minister revealed that the number of ‘Reichsbürger’ has increased in one year to a total of about 23,000, about 2,000 more than in 2021. 10% are considered violent by the Intelligence services. Last year there were 239 acts of this type carried out by those who deny the existence of the Federal Republic, do not recognize the Government, affirm that Germany is controlled by the allied powers of World War II, believe that Jewish potentates dominate the world and They refer to the German legislation of the II Reich. Hence its name ‘Reichsbürger’ or ‘Citizens of the Reich’. Faeser stressed that a thousand of them have had their weapons licenses withdrawn and that local authorities are under pressure to verify and withdraw all those of dubious concession.

Meanwhile, and with an eye on the arrest as part of the conspiracy of the former Bundestag deputy of the ultranationalists of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and Berlin judge Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, politicians of all parties are demanding greater protection of the offices of the lower house. Despite the fact that she lost her seat after the last legislature, the woman was in possession of a card that allowed her access to the historic Reichstag and the rest of the parliamentary buildings.

Investigators in the case suspect that Malsack-Winkemann informed the group about the security measures and could even have facilitated access to the building for a terrorist command prepared for their assault. Several parliamentarians have demanded that the security measures and the “right of access of employees and former deputies” be verified, as the vice-president of the Social Democratic group, Dirk Wiese, said. The so-called Council of Elders of the Bundestag, which brings together the most veteran deputies, will assume that task, while the conservative opposition has demanded a debate to address the terrorist threat.

Links to the AfD party



Meanwhile, the head of the Interior of the State of Lower Saxony, the Social Democrat Boris Pistorius, has brought up the relationship between the ‘Reichsbürger’ and the AfD. Although they are not the same, “there are many coincidences, from the rejection of our State, to a pro-Russian position, through their hostility towards the United States,” he declared to the same Sunday newspaper, in which he denounced that this ultra formation manages to feed time and time again its own policy at the expense of those movements.

“We must take the AfD seriously and control it carefully since it is a catalyst,” Pistorius insisted, while pointing out that in some groups that, such as Lower Saxony, were considered moderate until now, there is “a clear movement” towards extremism. Despite acknowledging that it is not yet the time to request a ban on that match, he urged “verify and accumulate evidence.” The internal intelligence services have classified the AfD as “suspected of right-wing extremism” and have its politicians under observation.