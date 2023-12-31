Germany | Three people were arrested for planning an attack on Cologne Cathedral

With the arrests, security measures were increased around the church, and about a thousand police officers were sent in the afternoon to secure the church and the downtown area.

The instrument of the attack would have been a car, the Cologne police said. With the arrests, security measures were increased around the church, and about a thousand police officers were sent in the afternoon to secure the church and the downtown area.

“I believe that people can celebrate safely in Cologne today,” said the interior minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia Herbert Reul.

The church dogs were used to search for explosives in the underground parking garage, but nothing suspicious was found by early evening.

According to the police, the arrested are believed to have a connection with the Tajik arrested on Christmas Eve. According to the Bild magazine, he and three Tajiks arrested in Austria on Christmas Eve would have attempted to carry out attacks on behalf of Isis-K, the Afghan branch of the extremist organization ISIS.

The German intelligence service warned in November that the risk of Islamist attacks is greater than in a long time due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.