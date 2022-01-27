Germany is ready to include Nord Stream 2 in the list of sanctions in the event of a Russian military invasion of Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock warned about this, her words are quoted TASS.

Speaking in the Bundestag, the head of the department stressed that Berlin is considering “the whole range of answers.” “Yes, we seek dialogue at any time, but in light of the current situation, toughness is required,” she added, threatening that new sanctions could also affect SP-2.

Earlier, the head of the German Foreign Ministry said that the West should not confuse the territory of Ukraine with the territory of NATO countries when choosing response measures to possible Russian aggression and further military aggravation of the situation. She noted that the North Atlantic Alliance is in solidarity with Kiev, but Ukraine is not part of the organization.