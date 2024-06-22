Home page World

Germany will be able to experience summer next week, only to be disappointed shortly afterwards. The bathing season is still a long way off.

Munich – At the end of May, Germany experienced devastating storms, causing devastation, especially in the south of the country. The disaster is barely over and the next one is already looming: According to meteorologist Kai Zorn, another Vb weather situation is imminent, which in the worst case scenario could lead to extreme rainfall and flooding. In general, the weather is expected to remain changeable until July. June is therefore literally going down the drain.

Before Vb weather situation: Germany is feeling the first signs of summer

All in all, the “outlook is between poor and terrible,” explains Zorn, giving his YouTube video corresponding headline. While it is supposed to be summery warm and dry on Sunday and at the beginning of the new week, bitter disappointment follows on Wednesday at the latest. By Saturday, a Vb weather situation could finally develop. But the meteorologist urges caution: “We must remain in the subjunctive.”

Meteorologist Dominik Jung from wetter.net predicts: “The two forecasts are tough,” he says, referring to the CMS and ECMF models. The high will bring more sunny and dry weather from Sunday (June 23), but “summer probably won’t really get going.” According to the ensemble weather forecast, it will remain changeable until July 7. But according to Jung’s forecast, swimming trunks will make their long-awaited debut this year.

Weather for the next few days in a nutshell:

Sunday: Maximum temperatures between 19 and 24 degrees, mixed

Monday: Maximum temperatures between 22 and 27 degrees, sunny

Tuesday: Maximum temperatures between 24 and 29 degrees, partly cloudy

Wednesday: Maximum temperatures between 23 and 30 degrees, changeable

Thursday: Maximum temperatures between 17 and 28 degrees, changeable

Vb weather situation could become “very dangerous”: Is Germany threatened by flooding again?

Jung also knows that things will go downhill again on Wednesday (June 26). He explains that it will be “simmering” in the southwest until the evening. It will then get cooler again by Thursday at the latest. The reason for this is a low-pressure area that is moving from Italy to Central Europe. If this in turn brings warmth, we will have “a Vb weather situation in no time”, as Zorn describes it in his forecast. At the same time, the meteorologist refers to the flooding in Germany at the end of May.

What is a Vb weather situation? A Vb weather situation (pronounced: five-B weather situation) is a special large-scale weather situation in which a low-pressure area moves north from Italy over the Alps. This often brings intense precipitation, especially in the eastern parts of Germany and Central Europe. The low-pressure area brings with it moist air masses that can lead to heavy rainfall. Such weather situations are known for their potential risk of flooding. Source: German Weather Service

The Vb situation is depicted by the German weather model “Icon”. Zorn points out that these are merely calculations, but they are complex and “very dangerous”. If the worst comes to the worst, next Saturday (June 29) in Franconia, Baden-Württemberg and the Palatinate, “well over 100 liters of rain per square meter” will fall – “due to stationary, shower-like rainfall,” predicts the meteorologist.

June falls through: Meteorologist expects “average summer” in Germany

August, however, brings hope: According to the Climate Forecast System (CFS), this month could be warmer than usual. In most parts of the country it could be too dry, explains Jung. Only in the Alps will it be a little too wet. “It will probably all end up being an average summer,” he says. “In the end, some people might be happy, some won’t. But we know that you can never please everyone when it comes to the weather.”

A total summer failure is therefore not to be expected for the time being. According to the current forecast, however, June will be a washout. The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of an increased risk of severe weather at the start of the weekend. Germany is not the only country to be hit by extreme weather events this year: In Austria, a hailstorm left a trail of devastation. In Spain, however, an entire metropolis was flooded. (cln)