From: Alina Schröder, Bjarne Kommnick

The Japanese beetle is on its way to Germany. It is already a problem in Italy and Switzerland – because it poses a major threat to agriculture.

Munich – Agriculture in Europe is battling a serious threat: the small but extremely hungry Japanese beetle has high damage potential. The reason is the large number of Plantthat affects the insect. In the EU it is therefore considered a notifiable pestThe Japanese beetle is currently spreading particularly in Switzerland and Italy. The German government is alarmed because it is increasingly approaching the German border.

“We still have a chance”: Federal Ministry wants to prevent Japanese beetle spread

Ophelia Nick, Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL), emphasises: “Early detection is the key to combating plant pests.” The aim is to prevent an outbreak by preventive measures to prevent it. “We still have a chance,” she stressed.

At the beginning of July, the Japanese beetle was spotted in the Swiss border town of Basel, which is a particular threat to Baden-Württemberg and southern Germany. The beetle poses a particular threat to agriculture and forestry, as it attacks the leaves, flowers and fruits of over 300 plant species. In the Swiss cantons of Basel-Stadt and Zurich, even sports facilities are covered with plastic sheeting, as the New Zurich Newspaper (NZZ) reported.

Responsibility for Japanese beetle control lies with the federal states

The responsibility for monitoring and combating the beetle in Germany lies with the federal states. In Baden-Württemberg, due to the increased risk, green material and soil from the infested area and the buffer zone may only be transported under strict conditions. In addition, regular tests are carried out in all federal states using special attractant traps.

However, once the Japanese beetle has established itself, it becomes difficult to get rid of it. Experience from countries such as Italy shows that the insect can naturally spread up to ten kilometers per year within the first few years. There is also a risk of pest infestation in unusual places in the home.

Japanese beetle could be introduced into Germany as a “stowaway”

“This must be prevented,” said Bernhard Schäfer of the Julius Kühn Institute (JKI). The Japanese beetle could also be brought into Germany as a “stowaway” on vehicles or with plants and plant parts such as a bouquet of flowers, said the head of the JKI Institute for Plant Health Issues in Braunschweig. Holidaymakers returning from heavily infested regions such as Switzerland or northern Italy should check their vehicles and luggage and not bring any plants, cut flowers, vegetables or fruit into Germany.

The BMEL appeals to the population to report any possible infestation immediately and to catch any suspicious beetles and hand them over to the authorities. (asc/bk/dpa)