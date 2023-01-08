Germany, fear of a possible terrorist attack with cyanide

The “terrorist” fear is rekindled in Germany. A thirty-two year old Iranian has been arrested because suspected of programming a terroristic attackusing poisons such as cyanide and ricin, a highly toxic protein.

His apartment in Castrop-Rauxel, in North Rhine-Westphalia, was searched last night in search of such substances, as announced in a statement by the Dusseldorf public prosecutor’s office and the police. The suspicion is that the man was preparing “a act of violence serious threat to the security of the stateprocuring cyanide and ricin to commit an Islamist attack”, reads the press release, which however does not specify if the danger was immediate and at what stage the preparations were.

Even one second person was arrested during the operation: according to German TV it is the brother of the thirty-two year old. According to the press, the German authorities were warned in recent days of risk of a biological attack by the intelligence services of another country

Germany, according to local media, the arrested Iranian was not acting on behalf of Tehran

According to security sources cited by the Dpa news agency, however, a connection with Tehran is excluded. “He is not believed to have been acting on behalf of the Iranian government the 32-year-old Islamic Republic citizen arrested in Germany in Castrop-Rauxel in the northwestern Ruhr area on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack with lethal toxins such as cyanide and ricin,” the sources say.

The German authorities actually believe that the Iranian, arrested together with his brother, is a supporter of an Islamist terrorist group linked to Sunni circles. The brother would have already been known to the police, but for reasons not related to terrorism and it has not yet been ascertained whether he was part of the conspiracy. Both have been in Germany since 2015.

