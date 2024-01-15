Germany | Thousands of tractors crippled Berlin on a big day of protest

There were around 6,500 tractors in the center of the German capital on Monday.

Thousands angry agricultural producers demonstrated in Berlin on Monday, the main day of the protests, reported news agency AFP.

According to a local, there were around 6,500 tractors in the center of the German capital Berliner Zeitung -magazine.

An estimated 6,500 tractors had been brought to the tractor demonstration.

The purpose of the farmers was to express their anger at the government's support cuts.

Agricultural producers are bitter about the abolition of diesel subsidies, HS told in his writing anticipating the big day of protest. In the background, however, there is a wider frustration with the social democrats By Olaf Scholz to the government.

Demonstrators on Monday at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. The sign on the left reads: “If the Maajussi are destroyed, food will be chartered from elsewhere.” The one on the right says: “Without farmers, our country will die.” See also Restrictions Avi continuing the closures of the premises in Uusimaa, the decision currently being prepared is due to be published on Friday

There are three parties in the government: the Democrats, the Greens and the liberal FDP.

When the Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (FDP) came to speak to the demonstrators, he received a storm of boos and a concert of whistles.