Germany | Thousands of tractors crippled Berlin on a big day of protest

There were around 6,500 tractors in the center of the German capital on Monday.
Thousands angry agricultural producers demonstrated in Berlin on Monday, the main day of the protests, reported news agency AFP.
According to a local, there were around 6,500 tractors in the center of the German capital Berliner Zeitung -magazine.
The purpose of the farmers was to express their anger at the government's support cuts.
Agricultural producers are bitter about the abolition of diesel subsidies, HS told in his writing anticipating the big day of protest. In the background, however, there is a wider frustration with the social democrats By Olaf Scholz to the government.
There are three parties in the government: the Democrats, the Greens and the liberal FDP.
When the Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (FDP) came to speak to the demonstrators, he received a storm of boos and a concert of whistles.
#Germany #Thousands #tractors #crippled #Berlin #big #day #protest
Leave a Reply