They demand that asylum seekers left homeless after the fires that devastated the Moria camp, on the Greek island of Lesvos, be welcomed by member countries.

Several thousand people demonstrated on Sunday, September 20 in Berlin and other German cities, to call on the European Union to take care of asylum seekers left homeless after the fires that devastated the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

The demonstrators were joined in Berlin by the aunt of Alan Kurdi, the little Syrian boy who drowned and became a tragic symbol of the refugee crisis in 2015. The photographs of his body washed up on a beach in Turkey had caused a shock and awareness of refugees from the war in Syria.

“I have decided to speak up and speak out on behalf of those who cannot do it on their own… If I cannot save my own family, let’s save the others”Tima Kurdi said, calling on citizens to write to politicians asking them to act. According to the police, 5,000 people took part in the Berlin demonstration. Other demonstrations took place in Cologne, Munich and Leipzig.