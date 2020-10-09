Germany Thousands of police evict anarcho-feminists from occupied house in Berlin – live broadcast

This year alone, police have struck the house more than 120 times.

Berlin / Helsinki

Police began clearing one Friday of one of the oldest occupied houses in Berlin. It is known as Liebig34.

According to preliminary data, the Berlin police were sending an eviction to handle 2,500 police officers and women, and in addition they had requested assistance from outside Berlin. Four water cannons had been reserved for the scene, and police special forces were on standby.

The police entered the window of the house at 8.40 Finnish time after welding and sawing the window open for twenty minutes. The infiltration that entered was small because the police did not want to provoke the occupiers on the offensive.

The captors appeared in a photograph taken in late August disguised as a toy assault rifle, which was interpreted as a declaration of war by police. There has been no peace between the parties so far. This year alone, police have struck the house more than 120 times.

Conquered the house, Liebig34, is, as the name implies, at Liebigstraße 34. The house has been occupied for about 30 years. Two years ago, its lease was terminated, and the right of the occupiers to remain in the house has been challenged in court.

In accordance with the court’s decision in the summer, the police announced the emptying of the house in early autumn. Thanks to an exemption regulation from the Berlin Senate, the nearby streets were already closed to traffic the day before, and no vehicles were allowed to enter the nearby blocks. The local school and kindergarten will be closed on Friday due to unrest.

According to the occupiers, this is an illegal evacuation.

The occupiers are anarcho-feminists, and they have denied access to the house to cis-men, that is, those defined as being born as men whose gender identity is male. According to the occupiers, the house is a refuge for women experiencing violence and discrimination – and also an important part of Berlin’s urban culture.

According to their own revelation, there are 35 inhabitants of the house.

According to preliminary data, a lot of anarchists were coming to the Friday operation from outside Berlin as well.