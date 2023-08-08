Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Germany | Thousands of people were evacuated in Düsseldorf after a World War II bomb was found

August 8, 2023
Germany | Thousands of people were evacuated in Düsseldorf after a World War II bomb was found

The bomb is supposed to be detonated the night before Tuesday.

About 13,000 people were ordered to temporarily leave their homes in the western German city of Düsseldorf, emergency officials said Monday. The reason for the evacuation was the discovery of a bomb from the Second World War.

According to the rescue authorities, the bomb was found next to the city’s zoo in connection with work. The bomb, made in the United States, is supposed to be detonated the night before Tuesday.

After World War II, there are still numerous unexploded ordnance on German soil, which are regularly found on, for example, construction sites. World War II ended 78 years ago.

In 2017, a bomb found in the city of Frankfurt caused the evacuation of 65,000 people. One World War II bomb exploded in December 2021 at a construction site near the Munich train station. The explosion injured four people and disrupted rail traffic.

