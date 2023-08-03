Germany | Thousands of metal fans were not allowed to the festivals – Cars were pulled out of the mud with tractors, says a Finnish visitor

85,000 festival-goers were supposed to arrive at the festival, but only about 50,000 people made it to the area.

Heavy rain surprised the organizers of the Wacken Open Air metal music festival in northern Germany, when the water turned the festival area into a mud pit.

A Finn who was there Jesse Uddia and his friends were not deterred by the trampling in the mud field.

“The festival area is a field that turned into a mud field with the rain,” Udd tells HS by phone from Germany.

“Fortunately, there are rubber boots that the guy brought with him.”

85,000 festival-goers were expected to arrive at the Wacken Open Air festival, known for its front-line performers in metal music, reports the news agency AP.

However, due to the heavy rain, only about 50,000 people made it to the festival area.

“The asphalt road continues quite close to the festival area, but immediately after that the mud pit starts. Those who arrived by car were supposed to get their car next to the tent, but they can’t drive there,” says Udd.

The news agency AP says that the festival organizers announced on Wednesday that the festival’s “reasonable visitor capacity” has been reached, and no more people will be admitted to the area due to the weather conditions.

“We are very sad, but unfortunately the ongoing weather situation leaves us no other option,” the festival organizers stated in their statement.

Jesse Udd and his friends traveled to Germany with Elmu ry, which organizes concert and festival trips. The trip was made by bus and ferry.

Thanks to the group travel status, the group also got to the festival area, even though numerous cars were turned away from the area.

“The festival organizer announced that cars will no longer be allowed in the area, but since we arrived as a group by bus and were not going to the camping area, we got there by bus.”

Udd says that the cars that drove into the camping area earlier have been pulled out of the mud with the help of tractors.

Many festival-goers did not let the weather spoil the atmosphere.

Oozy however, the rain and muddy ground have not discouraged the festival crowd.

“Yes, there’s a good vibe here, even though it’s such a miserable weather. Pretty much everyone has a smile on their face,” Udd describes.

Udd and his entourage were equipped with rubber boots and raincoats, so they could enjoy the music somewhat dry. The group of friends also stays at a hotel in a nearby town, so there is no need to worry about camping conditions.

“There is no problem here. You can have beer and braatwurst and the bands will play,” Udd feels.