There Germany try to raise the bar when it comes to electric cars. The German state has a objective very precise in view of the future: putting 15 million battery-powered cars on the road by the end of the decade. A target which, according to a local government spokesperson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will reiterate during the meeting scheduled today with automotive executives, ministerial leaders, energy sector executives and trade unions.

Ambitious target

According to Scholz, this is not a goal utopian, provided, however, that car manufacturers make an effort to create electric cars that are more economically accessible and capable of guaranteeing greater driving range. The manufacturers’ request, on the other hand, is to receive more concrete support from the institutions, even if from this point of view progress is still slow: Reuters reports that a ruling last week by a German constitutional court has declared unconstitutional the reallocation of 60 billion euros towards climate and industry initiatives, a decision that has pushed the government to seek alternative sources of financing and to question planned projects.

Charging network

What does this mean? That the slowdown also concerns the national expansion projects of the charging network for electric cars. But the government doesn’t give up: the spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport stated that the executive is working at a rapid pace to expand the charging infrastructure, with over 100,000 points available already built to the public.

Electric cars in Germany today

We will see how the government will behave in the coming weeks, also and above all in light of the set target we mentioned at the beginning: 15 million electric cars on the road by the end of the decade. Such an ambitious objective that last year the Minister of Transport, Volker Wissing, decided to include in this number also the hybrid and not just pure electric ones. And yet we are still distant: in October this year “only” 2.2 million cars with electric motorsof which 1.3 million are fully electric.