Germany | Things started happening in the museum at half past two in the morning – nine minutes later the ancient treasure had disappeared

From a German an elaborate theft was carried out in the museum on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, and as a result, hundreds of Celtic gold coins disappeared from the place. News agency AP’s According to reports, the Celtic and Roman Museum in the town of Manching was broken into at night without any alarms going off.

According to the local police, at 1:17 a.m., the cables from the communication center located about a kilometer away from the museum were cut so that the connections in the surrounding areas went dark.

According to the museum’s security system, the building’s door opened at 1:26 a.m. Nine minutes later the door opened again and the thieves left. The museum did not have a guard on site at night and the cutting of communication cables affected its security systems.

Nine in the space of a minute, an exhibition cabinet was broken into in the museum, which contained hundreds of Celtic gold coins and a gold nugget. According to the local authorities, it seems that professional criminals are behind the robbery.

“It’s clear that you don’t just march into a museum and take a treasure with you,” Bavarian Minister of Science and Art Markus Blume commented according to AP.

“It is a very well-secured area and it suggests that we are dealing with organized crime.”

The stolen coins date back to before the start of the countdown. They are estimated to be worth around 1.6 million euros today. The coins have been found in archaeological excavations in the Manching area.

Archaeologists now hope that the coins will remain in their original condition. If they were melted down into gold, their value would collapse to around 250,000 euros.

The museum where the coins were stolen was closed on Wednesday.

Local according to the police, Interpol and Europol are aware of the theft. So far, there are no suspects in the case.

However, according to the police, the theft is similar to the case of stolen jewels in Dresden and the disappearance of a large gold coin in Berlin. According to AP, a crime family operating in Berlin has been suspected of the thefts that have occurred in recent years.