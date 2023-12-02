HS contacted the host and asked him to tell why the hotel bears the name of the border station located on the eastern border of Finland. The background of the name revealed a love for the Finnish woman Aino.

2.12. 17:14 | Updated 0:01

Finn a tourist might rub his eyes if he hits a street corner northeast of central Berlin. The Raja-Joosep apartment hotel is located in the Mitte district at the intersection of Brunnenstraße and Rheinsberger Straße.

Between the bar called Double In and the Asian food kiosk, there is a white sign with the words “Raja Jooseppi” in green letters. Underneath it is the slightly rickety-looking entrance to this inn that bears the name of the border station.

What exactly is it about? HS contacted the hotel manager to Thorsten Böcker and asked him to tell why the place is named after the northern border station on the eastern border of Finland.

Or does the hotel pay tribute to the person known as Raja-Joosepp? Joosef Sallilawhich according to the border crossing point that received media attention in recent weeks has been named?

The riddle was solved when Böcker answered the questions sent by HS by e-mail.

Raja-Jooseppi is the northernmost border crossing on the border between Finland and Russia. The Raja-Joosep apartment hotel, on the other hand, is located in the place where the northernmost border station of the central Berlin area was, on the former border between West and East Berlin.

“The name of the hotel comes from this similarity,” Böcker writes by email.

But there is a little more to the name.

“My first girlfriend in Berlin was a Finnish woman. His name was Aino. So I decided that I would also give the first accommodation I opened in Berlin a Finnish name.”

While thinking about the name, Böcker studied the map of Finland. Raja-Jooseppi was found at the northern end of the eastern border. When Böcker realized the geographical similarity between the two places, the name felt like a knock.

Böcker’s according to the hotel has borne Raja-Joosep’s name since 2006. However, he does not remember that there were not many Finns staying at the place over the years.

In the past, a restaurant also operated in connection with the hotel.

“Everyone there drank Finlandia vodka,” says Böcker.

And has Böcker come across news about Finland’s eastern border in the German media? Is he aware that Finland the government has closed all border crossings up to Raja-Joosepp?

“I naturally follow the news,” he writes in his reply.

Not is, according to travel websites, the busiest neighborhoods in East Berlin.

To the tourist’s eye, it appears as blocks, the cobbled streets of which are filled with numerous bars, restaurants and cafes, as well as small boutiques. The very popular Mauerpark flea market is also located on the outskirts of the city.

The Raja-Joosepi apartment hotel also advertises itself as a child-friendly accommodation in Mitte. Based on the pictures uploaded to its website, it seems to be a cozy inn in the middle of the city.

In the reviews, Raja-Jooseppi has mostly received excellent reviews. The guests praise its location as well as the level of equipment and general cleanliness.

Correction on December 2, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.: Apartment hotel Raja Jooseppi is located in the Mitte district. Originally, the story incorrectly stated that it would be located in the Prenzlauer Berg district.