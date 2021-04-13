Germany The trial of the far-right “Gruppe S” began in Germany – a group of 12 men wanted to incite civil war and kill Muslims

The xenophobic and National Socialist group planned mosque attacks, among other things.

13.4. 14:52

In Stuttgart In Germany, the lawsuit against “Gruppe S” or “Gruppe S” began on Tuesday, says the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The accused are twelve men, eleven of whom are imprisoned and one on the loose. They are suspected of preparing for far-right terrorist attacks.

The group is named after its leader. He is known in Germany as Werner S.

The prosecutor according to the men wanted to kill Muslims and incite civil war in Germany. The prosecutor describes men’s outlook on life as xenophobic and National Socialist.

The men’s hatred is particularly directed at Muslims and Jews, whom they say have been spoken of as “human waste” and “cockroaches”. The intention was to attack mosques, among other things.

Gentlemen was arrested in February 2020. According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the trial is huge in scale and presumably long.