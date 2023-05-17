Germany | The trial against the members of the far-right group begins

Those who planned the kidnapping have reportedly opposed Germany’s corona restrictions.

in Germany today begins the court proceedings in the case where the members of the far-right movement are accused by the country’s health minister by Karl Lauterbach of planning the kidnapping.

The police blocked that plan in April last year. German newspaper Der Spiegel four men and one woman are accused. According to the newspaper, they are also accused of plotting to overthrow the federal government.

Those who planned Lauterbach’s kidnapping have reportedly opposed Germany’s corona restrictions.

The accused belong to the so-called Reichsbürger group (Finnish national citizens). It includes several movements, all of which oppose the current German regime. The group includes, among others, extreme right-wingers, conspiracy theorists and gun fanatics. It is believed to also include former soldiers and police officers.

While preparing for the coup, the group has acquired weapons, organized shooting training and tried to recruit new members, especially from among the police and soldiers.

“Citizens of the Kingdom” were previously considered mainly a freak group of disaffected people, but since then the group has been estimated to pose an increasingly serious threat to Germany’s security.

Prosecutor has said that one of the group’s members is a member of a small noble family, a “prince” who was to be appointed “after the coup as the new leader of Germany”.

The far-right movement has been considered the worst threat to the country’s internal security in Germany for several years.