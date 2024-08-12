Germany | The struggling Meyer shipyard received a gigantic order from Disney

Germany|The German shipyard company Meyer Werft, which suffered from financial difficulties, said that it had agreed to manufacture four new cruisers. Meyer Werft is a different company from Meyer’s shipyard in Turku, but they are under the same group management.

12.8. 19:05

German the shipyard company Meyer Werft says that it has agreed with the US shipping company Disney Cruise Line on the construction of four new cruise ships in Germany.

The ships are to be completed between 2027 and 2031. Meyer Werft has previously built three cruise ships for Disney and two are under construction at the Papenburg shipyard in Germany.

Meyer’s the owner family has been in serious financial difficulties. The difficulties have also raised concerns about the future of the Meyer Turku shipyard.

According to the North German broadcasting company NDR, the shipyard company Meyer Werft would need 2.7 billion euros in funding by 2027 to secure its operations. The aid package has been negotiated with both the state of Lower Saxony and the German federal government.

NDR reported at the end of July that Meyer Werft’s management believes they can get the yard back on track and towards growth.

Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku are separate companies, but they operate under the same group management and have the same financiers. The result of the Turku shipyard has also been at a loss in recent years, because the costs of the shipbuilding industry have risen drastically after Russia attacked Ukraine.

The Turku shipyard and its subcontractors employ about 10,000 people in Finland, and it is a large source of export income.

Meyer Turku’s communications manager Anna Hakala said in July to HSthat the situation in Germany does not directly affect Meyer Turku.