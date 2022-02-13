February 13 2022 17:35

The German government estimated that the situation in the Ukraine crisis was “extremely dangerous”.

This comes before the first two official visits that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intends to make to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, on Monday, and to the Russian capital, Moscow, on Tuesday.

And German government departments said, on Sunday, that the “very worrying general picture” will dominate Scholz’s talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow and with Russian President Vladimir Putin the day after.

These circles clarified that the goal of the two visits is to maintain the line of talks with Russia on the truce, and indicated that Schulz will work for a dialogue on the two sides’ demands, “and we are not only ready for such talks, but we are actively demanding them.”

The crisis surrounding the buildup of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine has tragically worsened over the past few days, as US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had explicitly warned on Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent before the beginning of next week.

In the aftermath, many Western countries asked their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Russia is currently carrying out a major military maneuver in Belarus, and at the same time, the United States has increased the strength of its forces in neighboring Poland by 3,000 soldiers.

On Saturday, Yury Ushakov, Putin’s political advisor, described US warnings of a Russian attack as “hysteria.”

German government departments refused to describe Schulz’s visits to Kiev and Moscow as the last attempt to calm down, stressing that there will be more talks after that, and said: “It is not a situation in which we say that this is the hour for surrender, but on the contrary.”

These circles said that the German chancellor believes that it is necessary to move forward with these talks to make a contribution towards defusing the crisis, particularly because the situation is so critical.

Source: agencies