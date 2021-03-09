They cashed in their positions as influential deputies within the Christian Democratic parliamentary group (CDU / CSU) against a very effective lobbying work in favor of sellers of anti-Covid masks in the spring of 2020, at a time when these protections were sorely lacking in the call in Germany and Europe. The Bavarian Georg Nüsslein, vice-president of the CDU / CSU group, received, according to the first elements of a resounding investigation of corruption, 650,000 euros from a German producer based not far from Frankfurt. His colleague Nikolas Löbel, from Mannheim, a specialist in health issues within the Chancellor’s party group, exchanged his good offices with a Chinese firm for some 250,000 euros.

The profiteers of the pandemic are thus recruited directly within the dominant party of the executive. The scandal swells day by day and the feverishness, even ” the panic “, grows within the governing bodies of the party, according to several major media. The pressure has become untenable for the two deputies who, implicated during the weekend, announced their resignations on Monday.

Porosity between the Christian Democratic Party and the business community

New CDU leader Armin Laschet strives to demonstrate “Exemplary severity” against individuals not worthy of an irreproachable training. But it is difficult to be convincing by playing on this register. So much has become manifest the porosity between his party and the business community. The practice of lobbying has acquired “A systemic dimension”, one emphasizes at Die Linke or among the Greens. As evidenced by the proliferation of similar scandals widely documented in the book Die Lobby-Republik (the Republic of Lobbies) by investigative journalist Hans-Martin Tillack.

A Philipp Amthor affair, named after a young MP under the age of 30 celebrated as the party’s rising star, hit the headlines throughout 2020. The young man played on his connections with the ministry of government. ” Economy to intercede in favor of a US digital firm, Augustus Intelligence (AI), specializing in “Security solutions advanced by artificial intelligence”. Amthor, who swears that he received no contribution from Augustus Intelligence, was still granted some 2,817 stock options and all-expense-paid trips from New York to the upscale resort of St. Moritz in Switzerland. . In the meantime, the young Christian-Democrat “prodigy” has survived the controversy and has just declared himself a candidate for the Bundestag election in the north of the country, in the constituency of a certain Angela Merkel, who is about to leave and the chancellery and the Bundestag.

While the management of the pandemic by the government had been rather positively appreciated until then, the “mask affair” risks further accentuating an increasingly perceptible disarray in the public, against a background of a shortage of vaccines. It feeds, explains political scientist Albrecht von Lucke, a “Very dangerous discrediting of politics of politics” which of course first affects the CDU but also affects the image “From other parties”.

A decline in the polls in favor of the populists

The AfD, the far-right party, given more retreat following internal quarrels, could be one of the main beneficiaries of the scandal and find color on populist themes or by playing on the worst anti-parliamentary prejudices. Several polls have noted a relative weakening of the CDU’s position. The party, which until then was largely in the lead in voting intentions in the next legislative elections, is only credited with around 30% of voting intentions (against 32.9% in the 2017 election)

The impact of the scandal could appear next Sunday in the results of the polls for the renewal of the Parliaments of the Länder (States-regions) of Baden-Würtemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. On one side as on the other, he could reinforce the outgoing presiding ministers who are not from the CDU. In Stuttgart the position of green favorite, Winfried Kretschmann, who has led the Land Baden-Würtemberg since 2016 with the CDU, should be reinforced. In Mainz, the social democratic leader of the Land Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer, should not be worried.