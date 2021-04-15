Germany The rent cuts planned for Berlin were canceled and now rents can be recovered from half a million – the decision could lead to many problems

The repeal of the regulations that are consolidating the housing market immediately aroused criticism, now the regulatory requirement is spreading throughout Germany, writes Hanna Mahlamäki, HS’s correspondent in Berlin.

German the federal constitutional court said on Thursday that the rent regulation model enacted by berry violates the german constitution.

The decision was to be expected, and many Berliners who received rent reductions have deposited the money saved from the rent reductions for possible repayment.

It is estimated that up to half a million people may have to pay more rent for the past months that the rental ceiling has been in place. The regulation came into force last year in two stages.

In February 2020, regulated leases were frozen at the 2019 level, and at the end of November, too high rents were cut by law.

The regulation included that residential buildings built before 2014 had a maximum rent per square meter based on the year of construction and equipment of the house.

The rental price list was 12 steps. If the house was built before 1918 and has no heating or bathrooms, the rent per square meter could be only 3.92 euros. The most expensive regulated rent per square meter would be 9.80 euros. New houses were not regulated.

Due to regulation, rental rates between new and old houses tore large in advance.

According to the real estate industry, rent ceiling regulations began to slow down housing construction because the expected return on rental housing seemed uncertain. The supply of rental housing also declined, as many owners put the apartments up for sale rather than for rent.

HS: n interviewed in Berlin by a Berlin-based housing lawyer Karsten Kranich said in an experience – based assessment that more than half of Berlin ‘s lawyers considered the regulation to be unconstitutional in advance.

The Berliner Mieterverein, the Berlin Tenants’ Association, has come to the same conclusion. Lawsuits related to the rent ceiling have long employed lawyers.

The shares of real estate companies strengthened on the stock exchange, and at the same time demonstrations were being prepared in Berlin for the same evening.

Conservative parties under German rule have opposed rent regulation.

“The constitution also applies to the Greens”, party secretary of the Bavarian Christian Democratic Party Markus Blume tweeted and thanked the Constitutional Court for stopping the “left-ideological” rent ceiling.

The future German government is expected to be based on co-operation between the Christian Democrats and the Greens, and an electoral theme can be predicted from housing policy. As of Thursday, both the Greens and the Social Democrats proposed full federal legislation on rent regulation.

Tenants’ Association according to the decision of the Constitutional Court is socially irresponsible. Rent refunds and higher rents become a problem for many.

The unemployment rate in Berlin was 10.5 percent in March. Due to the corona pandemic, many have lost their livelihoods. Some landlords also reported knowing that not everyone has been able to save money on potentially retroactive rents.

The real estate company Vonovia announced that it will not retroactively collect rents from its tenants. The company estimates it will lose up to 10 million euros by not collecting the increased rents.

There are empty houses in the center of Berlin that are in poor condition after the GDR.­

Deutsche Wohnen, a listed company that owns more than 114,000 apartments in Berlin, said on Thursday that none of its tenants will be forced out of their homes because of the decision. Individual allowances are promised for rent payment.

The rent level in Berlin is moderate as a big city, but it has risen rapidly. That is why rent regulation is considered by many to be right in Berlin, governed by the Social Democrats, the Greens and the left.