The president of the Council of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), the most important organization of Protestantism in the country, Annette Kurschus, resigned from her post today with immediate effect. At the same time, you also resigned from the position of president of the Evangelical Church of Westphalia. She leaves because she is accused of covering up a sexual assault case in her former ecclesiastical district of Siegen in the 1990s. In announcing her step back from leadership positions in the Protestant church, the sixty-year-old theologian said: «I am at peace with God and with myself. I can walk with my head held high.”

According to the charges, Kurschus was aware at the time that an employee of her church was suspected of sexually molesting young people. The Siegen Prosecutor’s Office is investigating several cases but – according to the Prosecutor’s Office itself – it is not yet clear whether the man, who is now retired, was involved in criminally relevant behaviour. The “victims” of that time may have all been adults at the time.

The newspaper Siegener Zeitung reported statements from two men who say they briefed Kurschus “in detail about the abuse allegations” in the 1990s, an anonymous complaint against the suspect came earlier this year. A week ago, at the evangelical synod in Ulm, Kurschus had forcefully rejected all the accusations, but the pressure on her remained very high.

“I acted to the best of my knowledge and belief at all times,” he said at a press conference in Bielefeld this morning, adding that in recent days a local case had been “transformed into a case of national importance” and that it had been “fomented into public” a conflict between her and the victims of sexual abuse, and that she does not intend to lend herself to this conflict so as not to jeopardize the successes in managing cases of abuse in the Evangelical Church in Germany. “I don’t want to damage them with the headlines that might arise if I remained in office.”

Kurschus was a longtime friend of the alleged rapist’s family, but never had a direct working relationship with him. “I wish I had been as attentive, as prepared and as sensitive to alarming behavior 25 years ago as I am today,” she said, adding that she only realized at her time the homosexuality and marital infidelity of the person who is now investigated.

The theologian who until today was head of the German Protestant Church underlined that she had never shirked her responsibilities, hiding facts or covering up for an accused, but that she was also always concerned about protecting the personal rights of those under accusation.