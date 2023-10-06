Germany | The populist leader raves about Berlin and the greens, and that’s exactly why he fills up the beer tents

Bavarian populist leader Hubert Aiwanger is more popular than ever. Before the state elections, the Free Voters party appeals to Germans who long for stability in the midst of crises.

Mainburg/Munich.

Brass band sets the pace when the magician of German politics enters the party tent. Applause roars over the music.

Everyone wants their share of the main star of the evening. He goes from table to table, shakes hands, gives half hugs or taps on the shoulder.

Bavarian populist politician Hubert Aiwanger has done an unprecedented trick in Germany.

Hubert Aiwanger arrived at the event of the Free Voters party in Mainburg, Bayer.

At the end of the summer, a writing from his youth disparaging the mass destruction of the Jews was revealed. In the past in Germany this would have been the end of a politician.

Aiwanger managed to turn the situation to his advantage. Now he is more popular than ever.

The trick worked because Germany is not unchanged. Germans are starting to get tired of crises and trust in power structures is wavering.

Dissatisfaction raises politicians who challenge the old power, which can also be seen in the Bavarian beer tent.

A beer mug a ribbon with a lace edge is wrapped around it. The pint belongs to a police officer For Annika Ginzinger36.

Ginzinger is wearing a genuine one dirdnl– traditional dress. In Finland, dresses of the same style are mostly worn for masquerades or parties imitating Oktoberfest, but in Bavaria, traditional costumes are no joke.

In the Mainburg beer tent, it is clearly shown that Bavaria is not like the rest of Germany. National romanticism cannot be avoided.

The huge beer tent is decorated with Bavaria’s signature colors of blue and white. The size of a pint is one liter.

Ginzinger has a theory as to why Aiwanger is so popular.

A populist politician is not afraid to polarize. According to Ginzinger, he says directly what he thinks. And what’s the most important:

“He is a true Bavarian politician,” says Ginzinger.

The sentence carries the idea that Aiwanger is not like the politicians in the capital, Berlin. He is something else, one of us.

Is Time for Aiwanger’s speech. The populist leader takes a sturdy support from the vertical lectern and starts speaking without papers.

He doesn’t finish until an hour later. Sweat flows.

The speech echoes the assumption of the dream of a prosperous Bavarian. Aiwanger defends living in detached houses and driving with a combustion engine.

“We don’t want to ride a box bike!”

Criticism and jokes are primarily aimed at the German Greens, who are part of the federal government. The Greens want to reduce German meat consumption and liberalize the use of cannabis.

“We don’t need cannabis, we in Bavaria stick to beer.”

Speaking in a beer tent is a traditional test of masculinity for politicians in Bavaria. Specifically masculinity, because the power here is mainly in the hands of men.

You have to control beer tent talk if you want power.

Aiwanger really is a political eye-opener: he talks like an opposition politician, even though he sits in the Bavarian state government as economy minister. Aiwanger’s Free Voters party governs Bavaria together with the conservative CSU ruling party.

He seeks a dividing line specifically in relation to Berlin.

“Germany has become the sick man of Europe, we don’t want the same in Bavaria,” he says, referring to the structural problems of the economy.

The state is spoken of as if it were separate from Germany.

“Let’s saythat Bavaria is the better Germany and that Bavarians are real Germans”, journalist Anna Clauß says in the center of Munich.

Clauß is the editor of the influential weekly Der Spiegel in Bavaria. His job is to explain to the rest of Germany what Bavaria and its politics are all about.

With a population of around 13 million, prosperous Bavaria is no ordinary state. Even in its name, for historical reasons, there is an additional Freistaat, which means that the idea of ​​freedom in relation to the central government is deeply rooted.

Der Speigel reporter Anna Clauß sat on a sunny bench in Munich.

This fall, Clauß has also investigated writings connected to Aiwanger.

At the end of the summer, German newspapers revealed that Aiwanger had carried flyers in his backpack in his high school age, which joked about the concentration camp Auschwitz.

After the first news, Aiwanger’s brother signed up as the author of the texts. The flyer would then have ended up in young Aiwanger’s school backpack.

According to Clauß, belittling the Holocaust and anti-Semitism are usually the biggest possible political scandal in Germany.

“That’s why the writings of the Finnish ministers were also big news in Germany,” says Clauß.

One of the foundations of modern Germany is the recognition of the crimes of the Nazi era and the shedding of light on the cruel history, so that nothing similar would happen again. Nazi Germany killed an estimated six million Jews in the Holocaust.

“But the scandal has benefited Aiwanger, not harmed him. This has never happened before,” says Clauß.

The popularity started to grow after the uproar.

Opinion polls predict 15-17 percent support for the party, compared to 11.6 percent in the last state election. State elections will be held in Bavaria on Sunday.

The protest mood is expected to be reflected in the election results. The popularity of the far-right AfD party has also been growing.

Supporters of populist politician Hubert Aiwanger at the Free Voters party event on Friday.

of Claus according to the populist leader Aiwanger succeeds because he hits the nerve of the times. Germans are tired of constant crises. After the pandemic, Russia attacked Ukraine, and now the German economy requires major reforms to rise to new success.

Many voters would just like to live in peace. Aiwanger presents himself as a guarantor of an ordinary, stable lifestyle.

The German Greens is a curse word for many in Bavaria, because the party is pushing for change. The green transition appears to some as a series of prohibitions and restrictions.

“People are reluctant to big changes,” says Clauß.

Populism has room to grow in Germany because, according to Clauß, other parties are unable to paint a rosy picture of the future for Germans.

In Berlin, there is a leadership vacuum at the chancellor’s office. Chancellor Olaf Scholz preferably lead from behind the scenes. From the outside, it often seems that the German leadership does not react in any way even to huge problems.

“For example, regarding the number of refugees, it seems that the chancellor is not doing anything,” says Clauß.

The number of asylum seekers has grown so fast that it is difficult for German municipalities to find accommodation for the new arrivals.

of Mainburg Annika Ginzinger’s father in the beer tent Helmut Ginzinger order another round. In addition to her daughter, she is accompanied by two adult sons, also in traditional costumes.

He says that he appreciates Aiwanger because he promotes the issues of entrepreneurs and farmers that are important to the locals.

Isä-Ginzinger feels that the politicians in Berlin, on the other hand, are holding on to their little arms when Germany has big problems to solve.

He is especially annoyed by the heated debate about how gender-indicative endings could be erased with new forms of writing in the German language.

“Minority rights are of course important, but you have to know how to prioritize,” says Father Ginzinger.

In the same way, the anti-Jewish writing attributed to Aiwanger seems to his supporters to be a minor scandal and mainly a sin of youth. It has been 36 years since the flyer.

19 years old Lena Huber says that it is difficult to judge a politician based on what he may have done at the age of 16 or 17.

In general, getting rid of the persecution of Jews is shocking to him.

Sisters Sophie and Lena Hubert followed the order of the Free Voters party in Mainburg with their mother Elisabeth Hubert.

“You can’t joke about such serious things.”

Lena Huber’s older sister by Sophie Huber22, said the entire flyer coverage was an attack on Aiwanger.

“Why else would it have come up before the election, even though it’s an ancient issue,” says Sophie Huber.

According to journalist Clauß, Aiwanger was saved not only by the long interval between the publication of the writings, but also by the fact that he managed to reverse the situation in the eyes of the voters.

Aiwanger blamed the newspaper for breaking the news Süddeutsche Zeitung from a car chase and painted a picture of himself as a victim.

According to Clauß, the growing distrust of power structures is also seen in the fact that the media is accused of being a party to politics.

The setting is also familiar from other populists, such as From Donald Trump.

“Aiwanger managed to paint the uproar as a political attack on himself.”

of Mainburg the political speeches have been made in the beer tent and the brass band is back in its turn. Parties continue.

On the way out, populist leader Aiwanger stops for an interview with HS. Could you once again explain to the Finnish audience what the flyer scandal was all about?

“The matter has already been sufficiently clarified. I won’t say anything more about it.”