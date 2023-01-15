Germany | The police carried Greta Thunberg away from the demonstration

The village is supposed to be cleared to make way for the expansion of the coal mine.

Known Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg participated in the demonstrations in defense of the German village of Lützerath in Lützerath over the weekend. German Bild magazine says that Thunberg was also at the demonstration on Sunday and sang and danced with other demonstrators. According to Bild, a total of about 70 protesters were there on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, Thunberg was ordered to leave by the police, just like other protesters. He did not comply and two police officers carried the activist away. In Bild’s pictures, two police officers are holding back a smiling Thunberg.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke at a demonstration in Lützerath on Saturday.

About 70 police officers were injured during the protests over the weekend, the police said on Sunday. The village defended in the demonstrations is to be cleared out of the way of the expansion of the coal mine.

According to the organizers of the demonstrations, dozens of demonstrators have also been injured.

During the last few days, the police have removed the protesters camped in the village. On Saturday, thousands gathered to demonstrate for the village and some of the demonstrators clashed with the police.

Some of the police officers’ injuries were caused by the difficult conditions in removing those camped in the village.

In total, the police say they removed 300 protesters from the scene.