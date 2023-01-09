Germany | The police are preparing to evict the activists protecting the village from the coal mine

A couple of thousand activists have settled in the village of Lützerath, which is going to be destroyed to make way for the expansion of the coal mine.

Germany’s the police are planning to evict about two thousand environmental activists who have camped in the village of Lützerath near Düsseldorf in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Activists against coal power are trying to prevent the village from rolling into the path of the coal mine.

The police said on Monday that they are preparing for a “difficult and dangerous” mission, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday. It has demanded activists to leave the village on several occasions.

According to the police, the activists acted peacefully for a long time, but on Sunday the protesters threw stones at the police.

Lützerath was once home to a hundred people, but nowadays it is almost abandoned. The residents have moved out because the expansion of the nearby coal mine to the site of the village has been planned for a long time. In Germany, similar villages have been destroyed on the way to coal mines before, but environmentalists are annoyed by the fate of Lützerath, because the Chancellor By Olaf Scholz the government has promised to give up the use of fossil fuels by the end of the decade.

However, Russia’s attack on Ukraine caused an energy crisis in Germany, which the government has tried to respond to, among other things, by restarting already closed coal power plants. At the same time, it also gave the energy company RWE permission to expand the coal mine located next to Lützerath. As part of the agreement, RWE promised to save five other villages and stop coal mining in the area early.