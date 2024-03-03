Germany | The police are chasing left-wing terrorists who have been hiding for decades in Berlin, two have been arrested

130 police officers are participating in the operation and two people have been arrested.

of Berlin the police said on Sunday that they are carrying out an operation to find people suspected of belonging to the RAF terrorist organization. According to the Reuters news agency, 130 police officers are participating in the operation and two people have been arrested.

German newspaper Bildin According to the Lower Saxony state police, shots were fired during the operation, but no one was injured.

The police have not confirmed the identities of the arrested people. However, it has said it is looking for two people: a 69-year-old Ernst-Volker Staub and 55 years old Burkhard Garwegia.

Earlier this week, police arrested a suspected RAF terrorist who had been on the run for three decades Daniela Kletten65. Dubbed “retired terrorists”, Klette, Staub and Garweg were wanted again at the beginning of February, as investigators had received new clues about their activities.

See also Result Poll | 'Feyenoord - Ajax should have been stopped definitively after Davy Klaassen was hit' Left-wing terrorist Daniela Klette (pictured right) was arrested in Berlin on Tuesday. The police have issued a wanted notice for two other terrorists, Ernst-Volker Staub (center) and Burkhard Garweg.

They are accused of attempted murder and several armed robberies. The most recent of the suspected crimes was committed only in 2016, even though the RAF already ceased operations in the late 1990s.

RAF i.e. the Red Army is responsible for 33 murders in the 1970s and 1990s. In 1977, it killed the state prosecutor by Siegfried Buback and in 1989 the head of Deutsche Bank by Alfred Herrhausen.

The RAF was a far-left terrorist group that operated in the Federal Republic of Germany, i.e. West Germany. It has also been called the Baader–Meinhof group.