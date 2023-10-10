Germany | The police again arrested suspects of far-right terrorism in Germany

The five arrested are believed to belong to the Reichsbürger faction, which does not recognize the Federal Republic of Germany as a state.

Germany’s the police have searched the homes of a far-right terrorist group to the Reichsbürgers that is, to the residences of persons belonging to the “citizens of the kingdom” in several different states. Five people have been arrested in connection with the search, he says Süddeutsche Zeitung -magazine.

The arrests are related to the same Vereinte Patrioten, or “united patriots” group, whose trial began in May in Germany.

The federal prosecutor’s office charges four men and one woman with treason in court for allegedly plotting to assassinate Germany’s health minister by Karl Lauterbach kidnapping and overthrowing the federal government.

Tuesday A person arrested in the town of Wolfratshausen said that he was ready to participate in the kidnapping of the Minister of Health and to obtain firearms from Croatia for that purpose.

A 52-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested in Rhineland-Palatinate. The man is suspected of participating in the preparation of large-scale power outages, and the woman is alleged to have led discussion groups where the suspects exchanged instructions for making explosives.

The police also arrested a 49-year-old man in North Rhine-Westphalia and a 61-year-old man in Hesse.

Reichsbürgers do not recognize the Federal Republic of Germany as a state. They falsely declare that the historic German Empire still exists. Supporters of the Reischsbürger reject the current democratic and constitutional structures such as parliament, laws and courts and do not want to pay taxes, social security contributions or fines.

Last December, German authorities said they had arrested more than 20 members of a far-right terrorist group. The group’s intention was to seize power in Germany and establish a new empire in its place.