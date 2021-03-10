No Result
Germany The man who worked for Angela Merkel’s outreach received a suspended sentence for espionage in favor of Egypt

March 10, 2021
The man admitted that he provided the information he received in the course of his work to the Egyptian intelligence service between 2010 and 2019.

German the Chancellor Angela Merkelin the man who worked on the information has received a year and nine months probation for espionage in favor of Egypt. The 66-year-old man is a German citizen but originally from Egypt.

The man admitted that he provided the information he received in the course of his work to the Egyptian intelligence service between 2010 and 2019. The man had worked for the Federal Information Office since 1999, which also handles the Chancellor’s media relations.

According to his former supervisor, the man did not have access to secret information at work.

