Germany The man refused to shake hands with the woman, German citizenship was not obtained

The man was already receiving a certificate of citizenship when he refused to shake hands with the female clerk who was handing it over.

German according to the court, denying the country’s citizenship to a Muslim man who refuses to shake hands with women was right. The news channel tells about this, among other things Deutsche Welle. The man says the reason for the refusal is religious.

In its decision in Friday, the Baden-Württemberg Administrative Court ruled that a “fundamental perception of culture and values” that makes a woman’s handshake a sexual temptation is not appropriate in Germany.

German a Lebanese man who has now applied for citizenship and now 40 years old entered the country in 2002. He studied medicine and now works as a chief physician at a German clinic. He applied for citizenship in 2012, when he promised to abide by the German constitution and oppose extremism, Deutsche Welle says. The man passed the tests related to the citizenship application with the best possible results.

However, the process got to the very end when the doctor refused to shake hands with a female clerk who was handing her a certificate confirming citizenship in 2015. The female clerk decided not to give the man a certificate either. In addition, he denied the country citizenship to the doctor.

Man has justified his behavior by promising his wife that he will refrain from shaking hands with other women.

Since then, the man has stated that, for reasons of equality, he will also refrain from shaking hands with men. However, the court ruled that this was just a tactical bet from the doctor, Deutsche Welle says.

The man’s application for the annulment of the decision to refuse citizenship has not previously been approved by the Stuttgart Administrative Court either, Deutsche Welle says. Following a decision by the Baden-Württemberg Administrative Court on Friday, he can still appeal to the federal courts.

In the latest in the decision, the court finds that the handshake is a deep-rooted and hundreds-year-old custom in Germany that is not tied to the sex of the healer. According to the judge of the court, the handshake also has a legal meaning, as it often seals the contract made. The judge stated that he believed that the handshake tradition would survive the current pandemic period and would be used again.

The court considered that the handshake refusal on the basis of sex violates the German constitution reinforced gender equality requirement. In addition, the man’s behavior rightly supported a “Salafist perspective” on social relations between men and women and their consequences.