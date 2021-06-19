Germany The man found two 17th-century oil paintings on a garbage can in Germany

The art expert evaluates the works as genuine original works.

German police are asking the public for more information about 17th-century paintings found on a roadside rubbish bin.

A 64-year-old German man found two oil paintings on a garbage can at a highway stop in May. The paintings were found near the town of Ohrenbach. The man later took the paintings to the police.

According to a preliminary assessment by an art expert, the paintings found by the man are authentic original works from the 17th century.

The first work is by an Italian painter Pietro Bellottin (1625–1700) self-portrait. The painting is from 1665.

Second of the paintings is a Dutch painter Samuel van Hoogstraten (1627–1678) depicting a young boy. The year of the second painting is unknown.

Hoogstraten’s works in particular have been sold for considerable sums in the past. In 2019, the artist’s painting of a shepherd resting was sold at auction for 58,000 euros.

No one has registered as the owner of the paintings yet. Police are asking the public for information, especially about how the paintings ended up on the trash.

The case was reported, among other things The Guardian and BBC.