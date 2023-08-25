Germany, the locomotive brakes again. The Ifo falls for the fourth month in a row

The Germany’s gross domestic product remained unchanged in the second quarter of the year, in line with analyst forecasts. It had fallen by 0.1% in the first quarter.

But there are new signs of difficulty for the German economy: the Ifo index, which measures the sentiment of German companies, fell to 85.7 in August, from 87.4 in July, below economists’ expectations. “This is the fourth consecutive month of descent.

The opinion on the current situation has dropped to its lowest since August 2020. In addition, companies are increasingly pessimistic for the months to come. the German economy is not out of the loop yet,” says the Ifo Institute.

