Germany | The law allowing adults to use cannabis comes into force

Cannabis The partially legalizing law will enter into force in Germany on Monday. The country's parliament approved the divisive bill in February.

The law allows the use of cannabis only for adults and sets strict limits on how much cannabis can be possessed and grown, as well as where and when it can be used.

For example, a maximum of three plants per adult can be grown at home, and smoking cannabis is prohibited near schools, kindergartens and playgrounds, for example.

The only legal way to get cannabis is to either grow it yourself or buy it from a so-called cannabis club, i.e. a strictly regulated association, the kind of which are planned to be established in Germany in the near future.

Clubs can have a maximum of 500 members each, and one member can buy a maximum of 50 grams of dried cannabis from them each month. For adults under the age of 21, the gram count is lower. You can be a member of no more than one club at a time.

Growing and buying cannabis is limited by law to people who have lived in Germany for at least six months. The purpose of the restriction is to alleviate concerns expressed by opposition parties that the law will fuel drug tourism.

An experiment is also planned in Germany, where cannabis would be sold in shops or pharmacies in certain areas.

Germany's the government has defended the criticized law, saying it reduces health risks compared to the use of illegal cannabis.

However, many actors in the health sector have criticized the law, and regional authorities, whose task it is to monitor the implementation of the change, have also complained about it.

Working at a drug clinic in Berlin Katja Seidel tells the news agency AFP that the law in its current form is a disaster because it facilitates the availability of cannabis and normalizes its use, especially in the eyes of young people.

Chairman of the opposition CDU Friedrich Merz has already said that if his party returns to power after the 2025 election, it will withdraw the law immediately.