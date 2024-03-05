Germany | The high-voltage wires leading to Tesla's factory were set on fire, production was suspended

The police have started an investigation into the suspected arson.

5.3. 12:37 p.m | Updated 5.3. 21:22

American car manufacturer Tesla has had to suspend production at its German factory due to a power outage.

The electricity at the company's only European factory, known for its electric cars, went out when the high-voltage wires leading to the factory were set on fire. In addition to the Tesla factory, electricity was also cut off in the villages surrounding the factory. The police have started an investigation into the suspected arson.

Tesla has planned to expand its factory and environmental activists opposed to the expansion have camped near the factory, but the police refused to comment on whether there is a connection between the fire and the activists camped in the area.

A far-left activist group called Vulkangruppe has claimed responsibility for the act.

Power failure is the latest problem at the Tesla factory. In January, its production was suspended for two weeks when car parts could not be delivered to the factory. The reason was the Yemeni Houthi rebels' attacks on cargo ships sailing in the Red Sea, which led to the decision of many shipping companies to reroute their ships through Hyväntoivonnemi. The new route is ten days longer than the Red Sea route.

The Tesla factory is located in Grünheide, about 30 kilometers east of the German capital, Berlin. German newspaper Bildin according to the factory has 12,500 employees.