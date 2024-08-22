Germany | The Guardian: Tesla destroyed half a million trees under his giant project in Berlin

Germany|The forest is said to have been cut down from an area of ​​329 hectares, which corresponds to about half a million trees.

Tesla’s According to satellite image analysis, the construction of a gigafactory in Germany has led to the felling of around half a million trees, says a British newspaper The Guardian.

According to Kayrros, a company that collects environmental information, the forest was cut down in an area of ​​329 hectares between March 2020 and May 2023, which corresponds to about half a million trees, the newspaper says.

The construction of the factory in Grünheide near Berlin has aroused opposition and protests in the country. In May, a group of environmental activists tried to rush To the Tesla car factory.

In March, Tesla’s production was suspended power outage because when the high-voltage wires leading to the factory were set on fire.

Owner of Tesla Elon Musk has criticized the local police for letting “leftist protesters” off easily.

Analysis work the chief analyst of the company that made it Antoine’s Halff According to The Guardian, Tesla’s factory in Germany has led to “quite a lot of tree cover”, but the matter must be put into perspective in terms of the benefits of replacing combustion engine cars with electric cars.

According to The Guardian, opponents criticize the factory for causing destruction to the local nature. Critics are concerned, among other things, that the region’s drinking water is at risk.

Tesla has not commented on the matter to The Guardian.

At the factory according to The Guardian, there were leaks of fuel, paint and aluminum during the construction phase.

However, according to Tesla, none of the incidents at the factory have caused environmental damage.