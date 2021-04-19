The head of the German Green Party, Analina Berbock, announced that she will be the party’s candidate for the position of chancellor in the upcoming parliamentary elections, which will be held next September. The choice of Burbock comes at the expense of her colleague in the leadership of the party Robert Habick.

On the other hand, disagreement continues within the Christian coalition over the choice of the candidate for this position. The head of the Christian Social Party and the head of the government of the state of Bavaria, Marcus Söder, compete for this position with the head of the Christian Democrats and the head of the government of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet. While Zoder clings to his candidacy relying on his popularity in the German street, Lasia insists that he is the leader of the largest party and has the right to run for this position.