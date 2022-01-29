Elected to the Bundestag last year, 28-year-old Lang is now one of the youngest party leaders in German history since the war years.

In Germany the Greens elected a party leader on Saturday Ricarda Langin and Omid Nouripourin.

Elected to the Bundestag last year, 28-year-old Lang is now one of the youngest party leaders in German history since the war years. Born in Iran, Nouripour, 46, is a foreign policy expert.

In last September’s federal election, the Greens garnered the largest vote catch in their history, 14.8 per cent of the votes cast. Now the party is involved in the Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholzin board.

Nouripour has promised that the Greens will become the leading force in the center-left in Germany. On Saturday, he said the goal also includes seeking the post of federal chancellor for the party in the 2025 election.