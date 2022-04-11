Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Germany The German family minister is resigning, on holiday shortly after Germany's devastating floods

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2022
in World Europe
Anne Spiegel, representing the Greens, says she has come under political pressure.

German Minister of the Family Anne Spiegel announced his resignation on Monday.

According to news agency AFP, Spiegel’s resignation is related to his vacation last summer. Spiegel had been on holiday very soon after the major floods caused significant damage, inter alia, in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, for which Mr Spiegel was then Minister for the Environment. 180 people died in the floods in the area.

Spiegel’s holiday last summer went public recently, and Spiegel says he has therefore come under political pressure and is therefore resigning as minister.

“I am doing this to avoid facing major political challenges [perheministerin] damage to the office, ”Spiegel said, according to AFP.

Spiegel on Sunday, before his resignation, he issued an emotional bullet in which he regretted taking four weeks of leave just 10 days after his own state suffered devastating floods.

See also  New Corona rule: criticism of the elimination of the obligation to isolate

Spiegel, who represents the Greens, became German Minister for the Family in December last year when the Social Democratic SPD and the Greens formed a new government.

