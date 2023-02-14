Germany | The German ballet director who confused a critic with dog excrement was shelved: “The act shocks me, even myself”

The Hanover State Opera has suspended the ballet director who attacked a critic who wrote negatively on Saturday.

Hanover director of the state ballet Marco Goecke, who attacked a dance critic who criticized his work, has been suspended and regrets his action. The state theater of Lower Saxony, which includes the ballet, is now considering whether there are other consequences of the work.

Goecke slandered the dance critic of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ). by Wiebke Hüster face in dog feces on Saturday, February 11 in Hanover.

Goecke, who spoke to the German media, has regretted his act, reports for example FAZ on its website. “I used the wrong methods,” he says. “My actions were unacceptable.”

Goeck defends himself by saying that the criticism directed at him has also “tainted” his personality and work as a choreographer for years.

“Besides, I’m only human. I’ve never done something like this before, and the act shocks me, even myself,” says Goecke.

In the scene, Goecke both barked at Hüster and messed him up with excrement in the Hanover Opera House Glaube – Liebe – Hoffnung – during the first intermission of the ballet premiere.

The reason was apparently Wiebke’s negative review of his choreography In the Dutch Mountainswhich has been performed at the Nederlands Dans Theater in The Hague.

The Hanover State Opera dismissed Goecke from his duties on Monday and banned him from entering the house.

State Opera the board’s letter to staff states that Goecke violated all operatic rules of conduct, shocked the audience and staff, and caused enormous damage to the ballet as a whole.

According to the letter, an apology and an explanation are expected from Goecke in the next few days. After that, a decision will be made on further actions.

Minister of Culture of Lower Saxony Falko Mohrs has already apologized to the journalist who was attacked. Mohrs is also the chairman of the board of directors of the state theater of Lower Saxony, which includes the opera.

“The consequences are being discussed now,” he said on Monday. Marco Goecke was already reported to the police.