In the Dortmund test the hosts with Voeller on the bench beat Deschamps’ Bleus 2-1. On the pitch from the 1st minute the “Italians” Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Pavard and Rabiot. In the second half minutes also for Thuram. Griezmann’s final penalty was in vain

Alessandro Grandesso

First defeat in 2023 for World vice-champion France. But it was just a friendly match, even if with Germany it’s never just a friendly match. In the end, however, the team entrusted at the last minute to Voller, after Flick’s dismissal, prevailed with the eternal Muller and the arrow Sané. Les Bleus, however, without the Rossoneri Giroud and with the Nerazzurri Thuram on the bench at the start, saved face with Griezmann on a penalty.

ingredients — In Dortmund, the black and white Rabiot also starts from the 1st minute, now increasingly the leader. Maignan remains between the posts, and Theo Hernandez takes the left wing, recovered after calf pain in recent days. On the opposite side there is the new Nerazzurri Pavard, who had only played the final minutes of the match won against Ireland on Thursday, and with a goal from Thuram, who replaced Giroud, who was instead sent back to Milanello due to the injury to his left ankle. See also Live MotoGP | Ducati unveils the new "weapons" of Bagnaia and Bautista

goals — Germany, fresh from five games without a win, took it as a real challenge and after 4 minutes they were already ahead. Muller scores by controlling Henrichs’ serve from the left in the penalty area and firing the left foot past Maignan. For the Rossoneri goalkeeper it is the first goal conceded after five clean sheets (4′). The 45th in the national team for the Bayern Munich striker. And it was enough to win a first half that was not very sharp for the guests, apart from a header by Tchouameni (38′), and a more aggressive but imprecise one for the hosts.

push — Hernandez tries to give more push in the second half: in the 12th minute he serves at the limit for Tchouameni who challenges Ter Stegen with a dive. But it is the Rossoneri’s only real inspiration. Then on the hour mark Thuram comes on for the disappointing Kolo Muani, but Pavard comes out, not yet at his best physically, giving way to Koundé. With Mbappé on the bench, Grizemann (36′) almost equalized from the edge, before the Germans doubled their lead: Sané’s acceleration (42′) was decisive as he punished Maignan with a diagonal shot from the right. All before causing the penalty on Camavinga, converted by Griezmann (44′). However, Germany in the pipeline can still smile nine months after their European Championship. See also Sacchi: "Conte can always make the difference. More at Juve than at Inter"