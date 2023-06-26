Germany, the success of Afd and the message to the European right

The far right advance. After the clear signals from Italy with Fdi and from Spain with voxin addition to the rise of Le Pen in Francehere it is now also there Germany strikes a blow in that direction. For the first time in the democratic history of the country, a candidate of afd won an election. Robert Sesselmann – we read in the Post – won the ballot for the election of the district president Sonneberglocated at Thuringia, a state in east-central Germany. He obtained 52 percent of the vote, thus beating Jürgen Köpper, outgoing president and candidate of the Christian Democrats (CDU). The district (in German Landkreis) is an administrative subdivision similar to the Italian province.

That of Sonneberg – continues Il Post – it is not particularly big or important, but Sesselman’s victory is nonetheless relevant because of the wider increase in consensus recently had by AfD nationwide. AfD has long been the second party in Thuringiaand its local leader is one of the most extremist and influential within the party: his name is Björn Höcke and among other things in the past he had asked to cancel the law Germany punishing deniers of the Holocaust and had criticized the presence of a memorial to the extermination of the Jews in the capital Berlin, arguing that the Germans should make a “180 degree turn” in their past commemoration policies.

