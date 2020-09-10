He’s a person who has had Germany pinned to his physique for 35 years. Karamba Diabi is the primary black MP to enter the German Parliament. He thus grew to become an emblem. Within the Bundestag, he has his little habits: “I put myself within the third row within the center“, he explains. This invested deputy needs to proudly declare his Senegalese origins:”Being born in a village in Senegal, having achieved the Senegalese schooling system, coming right here, to the GDR, these are crucial points in my work.“

However his each day life will not be straightforward. Just a few months in the past, he regained his permanence riddled with bullets. As well as, he already has received death threats. The deputy, nonetheless, refuses the safety of the police which he would nonetheless want since his constituency, one hour from Berlin, was additionally the scene of an anti-Semitic assault in 2019. “To be afraid is to offer them the impression that they’ve already achieved their objectiveKaramba Diabi due to this fact intends to proceed his battle together with his head held excessive. He has additionally acquired the assist of many politicians, akin to Chancellor Angela Merkel.

