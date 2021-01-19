The FFP2 mask is now compulsory in shops and on public transport in Bavaria (Germany), in order to fight against the spread of the English variant of Covid-19. Protection sold for three euros per unit and rather well accepted by the inhabitants. “I am in favor of this mask because it is uniform and easy to control,” says one local. “I think it is a good idea. But as a student, or for my boyfriend, apprentice, the costs are very high ”, testifies in turn a Bavarian.

Like Bavaria, will France also change its mask? In an opinion sent to the General Directorate of Health, the High Council of Public Health (HCSP) recommends it. The protection against the variant would no longer be the same. Fabric masks filter at least 70% of particles, compared to 80% for surgical masks and 94% for FFP2. Mandatory for doctors in France, FFP2 is still rare in our streets. When worn, it should be changed every 6 to 8 hours.