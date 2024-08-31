Germany | The far-right is expected to succeed in the German state elections

Germany|It is difficult for the parties of Chancellor Scholz’s government to even get over the vote threshold in Thuringia and Saxony.

in Germany the far-right is expected to strengthen its positions in two eastern German state elections on Sunday. According to opinion polls, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is clearly in the lead in Thuringia and is fighting with the Christian Democrats for first place In Saxony. In both states, the AfD would get about 30 percent of the vote.

Chancellor By Olaf Scholz on the other hand, the support of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Liberals (FpD) in the government is low. The parties are even having trouble getting over the five percent vote threshold.

AfD rose in popularity past the German government parties in the EU elections held earlier this year.

The most obvious increase in support in Sunday’s state election is in the making Sahra Wagenknecht far-left and value-conservative BSW party. Among other things, it opposes immigration and supporting Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. On the other hand, the left-wing party Linke, which was traditionally strong in the area of ​​former East Germany, is losing its support.

In the eastern part of Germany, in three weeks, another state election will be held in the area around Berlin in Brandenburg. There, too, the AfD is in first place in the polls, but the SPD’s support is clearly stronger than in Thuringia or Saxony.